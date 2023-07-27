Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Fastenal by 617.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

Fastenal Price Performance

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $58.53 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

