Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Sells $126,350.00 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $126,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,203,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $116,760.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Brett Shirk sold 4,698 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $83,671.38.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Brett Shirk sold 585 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $9,166.95.

On Monday, May 22nd, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $93,940.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Brett Shirk sold 8,783 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $115,672.11.

Fastly Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FSLY opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fastly from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 886.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

