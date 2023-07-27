Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 11,163 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $193,454.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,084,041.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $200,152.59.

On Monday, July 10th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $182,961.57.

On Monday, July 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $177,603.33.

On Monday, June 26th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $172,468.35.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $186,310.47.

On Monday, June 12th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $185,529.06.

On Monday, June 5th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $183,408.09.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $177,603.33.

On Thursday, May 25th, Artur Bergman sold 3,200 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $48,544.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $40,554.00.

Fastly Price Performance

FSLY stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Fastly by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

