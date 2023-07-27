FD Technologies (FDRVF) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

FD Technologies (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Free Report) is one of 126 publicly-traded companies in the “Information Technology Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare FD Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FD Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get FD Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FD Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 FD Technologies Competitors 168 381 1217 11 2.60

As a group, “Information Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 49.99%. Given FD Technologies’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FD Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FD Technologies N/A N/A 75.29 FD Technologies Competitors $1.22 billion $43.72 million -29.96

This table compares FD Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FD Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FD Technologies. FD Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FD Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FD Technologies N/A N/A N/A FD Technologies Competitors -20.09% -142.78% -5.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.0% of FD Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of shares of all “Information Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of shares of all “Information Technology Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

FD Technologies pays an annual dividend of C$0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. FD Technologies pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Information Technology Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.6% and pay out 155.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

FD Technologies rivals beat FD Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

FD Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution. The company also licenses software. It serves finance, technology, retail, pharma, manufacturing, and energy markets. The company was formerly known as First Derivatives plc and changed its name to FD Technologies plc in July 2021. FD Technologies plc was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Newry, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.