Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.96% from the stock’s previous close.

FIHL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FIHL stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. Fidelis Insurance has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products. It offers insurance and reinsurance services, specialty insurance, such as aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property, terrorism and political violence, fine art and contingency services, and Socium. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, and Dublin, Ireland.

