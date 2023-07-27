Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.14.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of FIHL stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. Fidelis Insurance has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $14.04.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products. It offers insurance and reinsurance services, specialty insurance, such as aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property, terrorism and political violence, fine art and contingency services, and Socium. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, and Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.