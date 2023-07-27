Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIHL. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Fidelis Insurance Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. Fidelis Insurance has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products. It offers insurance and reinsurance services, specialty insurance, such as aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property, terrorism and political violence, fine art and contingency services, and Socium. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, and Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.