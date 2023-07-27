Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FIHL. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.14.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. Fidelis Insurance has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $14.04.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products. It offers insurance and reinsurance services, specialty insurance, such as aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property, terrorism and political violence, fine art and contingency services, and Socium. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, and Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.