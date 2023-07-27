Financial Analysis: Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) & Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Severn Trent and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A Aris Water Solutions 2.14% 4.35% 2.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Severn Trent and Aris Water Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A $0.82 40.43 Aris Water Solutions $321.00 million 1.96 $1.70 million $0.24 45.42

Analyst Recommendations

Aris Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Trent. Severn Trent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Severn Trent and Aris Water Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Trent 0 3 2 0 2.40 Aris Water Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71

Severn Trent currently has a consensus target price of $2,932.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8,751.49%. Aris Water Solutions has a consensus target price of $13.86, suggesting a potential upside of 27.13%. Given Severn Trent’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Severn Trent is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Severn Trent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Severn Trent pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Aris Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Severn Trent pays out 179.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Aris Water Solutions pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats Severn Trent on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses. The Business Services segment generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar panels; property development; and offers affinity products and search services. It also provides services to municipal and industrial clients, including the Ministry of Defence and the Coal Authority for design, build, and operation of water and wastewater treatment facilities and networks. Severn Trent PLC was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

