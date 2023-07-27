Financial Contrast: On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Free Report) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for On the Beach Group and Norwegian Cruise Line, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On the Beach Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Norwegian Cruise Line 2 6 3 1 2.25

Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus target price of $17.96, suggesting a potential downside of 13.55%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than On the Beach Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

57.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares On the Beach Group and Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On the Beach Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Norwegian Cruise Line $4.84 billion 1.82 -$2.27 billion ($3.44) -6.04

On the Beach Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Profitability

This table compares On the Beach Group and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On the Beach Group N/A N/A N/A Norwegian Cruise Line -23.54% -448.59% -7.60%

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats On the Beach Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On the Beach Group

(Get Free Report)

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom. It also provides its services through eBeach.se website in Sweden and eBeach.dk website in Denmark, as well as through eBeach.no website in Norwegian; and operates online business to business portals. On the Beach Group plc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.