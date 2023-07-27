Financial Contrast: SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) vs. Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SIUIF)

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SIUIF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -11.80% -58.38% -9.43% Semiconductor Manufacturing International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.3% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $212.94 million 1.92 -$39.59 million ($0.66) -13.91 Semiconductor Manufacturing International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SkyWater Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SkyWater Technology and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 N/A

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus target price of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 111.33%. Given SkyWater Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

