Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,421 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pariax LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

NYSE BABA opened at $97.18 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $257.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.53.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

