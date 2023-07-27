Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires Shares of 878 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PEN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $328.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.58.
Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $304.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.86. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.36 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,905.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.
