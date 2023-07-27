Financial Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 12,356 América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. América Móvil had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3605 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

