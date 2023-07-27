Financial Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,008 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in H. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on H. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

NYSE H opened at $120.44 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average of $112.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 11.28%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

