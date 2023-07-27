Financial Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,880 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $608,296,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,953,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,098,000 after buying an additional 473,078 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,362,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,928,000 after buying an additional 75,518 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,783,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,869,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,239,000 after buying an additional 46,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $52.07 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.