Financial Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,880 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $608,296,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,953,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,098,000 after buying an additional 473,078 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,362,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,928,000 after buying an additional 75,518 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,783,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,869,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,239,000 after buying an additional 46,441 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $52.07 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Exscientia is the Sniper of the AI Drug Discovery Industry
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Cyber Security Stocks Quietly Advance On Check Point Results
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Tesla Downgraded, Here’s Why This Could Be A Good Thing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.