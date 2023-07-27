Financial Counselors Inc. Has $191,000 Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 136.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWG. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NatWest Group by 225.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NatWest Group by 93.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

NWG opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.24.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

