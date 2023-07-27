Financial Counselors Inc. Has $223,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE DEO opened at $176.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $194.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.95 and its 200-day moving average is $177.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Diageo

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.70) to GBX 4,000 ($51.29) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.85) to GBX 3,850 ($49.37) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.70) to GBX 4,720 ($60.52) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

