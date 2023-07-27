Financial Counselors Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $290,398,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,172,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,253,000 after buying an additional 4,300,627 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,716,000 after buying an additional 1,441,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after buying an additional 703,122 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,108,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,744,000 after buying an additional 606,748 shares during the period. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $53.19.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.554 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 57.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.