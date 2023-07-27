Financial Counselors Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.41. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

