Financial Counselors Inc. Has $348,000 Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQNR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

