Financial Counselors Inc. Has $354,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $727,713,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,132,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $118.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average is $118.34. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 30.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.5996 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

