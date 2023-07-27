Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Arrow Financial worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,599,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,228,000 after buying an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,881,000 after buying an additional 39,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $36.51.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AROW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

