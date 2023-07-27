Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $430,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after buying an additional 584,907 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $74.48 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $74.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.55. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

