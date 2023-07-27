Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in McKesson by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 40.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 786,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,023,000 after buying an additional 226,955 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in McKesson by 11.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.6% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.17.

Insider Activity

McKesson Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $403.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.76. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $326.19 and a 1-year high of $429.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

