Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 2,446 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $67.87.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.