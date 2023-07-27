Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,024 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,555,000 after purchasing an additional 408,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,811,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,136 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average of $80.39. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

