Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,909 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 529.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 1.7 %

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.96.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.