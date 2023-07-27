Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 162.2% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Cummins by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Cummins stock opened at $256.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.40 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

