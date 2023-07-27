Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 286 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,633,000 after acquiring an additional 644,627 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.