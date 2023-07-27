Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 596 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TT opened at $194.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $199.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

