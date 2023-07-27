Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 715 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ESGV opened at $80.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.