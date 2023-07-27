Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,288 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

KMI stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

