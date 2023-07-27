Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $110.09 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $177.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.91.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.16.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

