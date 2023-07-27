Financial Review: PetIQ (PETQ) vs. Its Peers

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Drugs, proprietaries, & sundries” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PetIQ to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

PetIQ has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetIQ’s peers have a beta of 3.58, suggesting that their average share price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of PetIQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Drugs, proprietaries, & sundries” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of PetIQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Drugs, proprietaries, & sundries” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetIQ -4.45% 8.91% 2.45% PetIQ Competitors -2.29% 18.90% -3.19%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PetIQ $921.51 million -$48.21 million -11.31 PetIQ Competitors $54.96 billion $579.22 million -60.80

PetIQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PetIQ. PetIQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetIQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PetIQ Competitors 49 514 932 53 2.64

PetIQ currently has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 33.60%. As a group, “Drugs, proprietaries, & sundries” companies have a potential upside of 8.17%. Given PetIQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PetIQ is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

PetIQ peers beat PetIQ on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc. operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications. It also provides OTC medications and supplies primarily within the flea and tick control, and behavior management categories of the health and wellness industry in various forms, such as spot on (topical) treatments, chewables, oral tablets, and collars. In addition, the company offers health and wellness products that include dental treats and nutritional supplements, which comprise hip and joint, vitamins, and skin and coat products. The company provides its products primarily under the PetIQ, PetArmor, VIP Petcare, VetIQ PetCare, VetIQ, Capstar, Advecta, SENTRY, Sergeants, PetLock, Heart Shield Plus, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, PetAction, Minties, Vera, and Delightibles brands. In addition, the company offers a suite of services at community clinics and wellness centers hosted at pet retailers, including diagnostic tests, vaccinations, prescription medications, microchipping, and wellness checks. It operates through veterinarian, retail, and e-commerce channels. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

