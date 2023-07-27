Financial Review: Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) vs. Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Senmiao Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 847.37%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

4.8% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -71.92% -40.47% -21.89% Senmiao Technology -38.53% -30.36% -19.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Senmiao Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $84.39 million 0.32 -$52.76 million N/A N/A Senmiao Technology $8.08 million 0.55 -$3.11 million ($0.41) -1.37

Senmiao Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats Senmiao Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

