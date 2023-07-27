Financial Survey: Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) versus Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bread Financial and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bread Financial 9.66% 19.35% 2.05% Uxin 15.16% N/A -35.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bread Financial and Uxin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bread Financial 0 4 3 0 2.43 Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Bread Financial currently has a consensus price target of $44.88, suggesting a potential upside of 23.27%. Given Bread Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bread Financial is more favorable than Uxin.

Bread Financial has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bread Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Uxin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bread Financial and Uxin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bread Financial $4.33 billion 0.42 $223.00 million $9.34 3.90 Uxin $258.09 million 0.26 -$22.59 million ($0.47) -3.64

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Uxin. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bread Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bread Financial beats Uxin on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs, and installment loans and split-pay products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products. It offers its products under the Bread CashbackTM, Bread PayTM, and Bread SavingsTM brands. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Uxin

(Get Free Report)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.