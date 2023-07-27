Financial Survey: Demand Brands (DMAN) & Its Competitors

Demand Brands (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Free Report) is one of 220 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Demand Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Demand Brands and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Demand Brands N/A N/A 0.00 Demand Brands Competitors $720.12 million -$13.73 million 206.77

Demand Brands’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Demand Brands. Demand Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Demand Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Demand Brands Competitors 122 649 1379 15 2.59

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Demand Brands and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 20.55%. Given Demand Brands’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Demand Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of Demand Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Demand Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Demand Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Demand Brands N/A N/A N/A Demand Brands Competitors -55.33% -403.78% -9.77%

Demand Brands Company Profile

Demand Brands, Inc. focuses on developing electroseismic applications and drone programs technologies for the energy industry. The company is based in Santa Monica, California.

