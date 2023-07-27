Financial Survey: Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO)

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Interlink Electronics and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93% VIA optronics -4.62% -17.25% -6.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Interlink Electronics and VIA optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Interlink Electronics presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.77%. VIA optronics has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Interlink Electronics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Interlink Electronics is more favorable than VIA optronics.

Interlink Electronics has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interlink Electronics and VIA optronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interlink Electronics $8.78 million 6.94 $1.26 million $0.09 104.44 VIA optronics $230.25 million N/A -$10.75 million ($0.48) -3.81

Interlink Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VIA optronics. VIA optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interlink Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of VIA optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of VIA optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats VIA optronics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. The company also provides multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; Force-Sensing Resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, pressure mapping, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. The company serves multi-national and start-up companies, technology design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

