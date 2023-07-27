Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

TSE:FC traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.89. 10,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,867. The stock has a market capitalization of C$375.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.86, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 7.35. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$9.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.00.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.02 million during the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 75.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.9697828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

(Get Free Report)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.