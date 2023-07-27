First Hawaiian (FHB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 530.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.