First Hawaiian (FHB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
First Hawaiian Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FHB opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $28.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
