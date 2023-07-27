First Horizon Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

First Horizon has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. First Horizon has a payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

First Horizon Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.91. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $133,345,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,736,000 after buying an additional 3,173,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after buying an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,744,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,243,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

