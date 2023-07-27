First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000.

CIBR opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

