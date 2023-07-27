Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FI. Citigroup raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Fiserv Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $127.35 on Thursday. Fiserv has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

