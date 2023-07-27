Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Rollins by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,131,000 after acquiring an additional 644,565 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. UBS Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.