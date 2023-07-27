FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of FMC by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FMC by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $88.77 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $144.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on FMC from $147.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

