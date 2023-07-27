Forte Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.
Forte Biosciences Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of FBRX stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.38.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
