Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) EVP Sells $591,029.70 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Patrice Perche also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50.
- On Monday, May 22nd, Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40.
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81.
Fortinet Stock Performance
Fortinet stock opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.42.
Institutional Trading of Fortinet
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Fortinet by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Fortinet by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.60.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
