Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) EVP Sells $591,029.70 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrice Perche also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Wednesday, June 21st, Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50.

On Monday, May 22nd, Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.42.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Fortinet by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Fortinet by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.