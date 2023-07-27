Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$61.50

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at CSFB from C$62.00 to C$61.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FTS. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.46.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$57.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94. The company has a market cap of C$27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$57.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.94. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.45 and a 52 week high of C$62.00.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.09. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of C$3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9979003 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

