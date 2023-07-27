Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Fortive has a 1 year low of $57.43 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

